56-year-old woman dies in accident with Trans-Cab taxi in Dorset Road

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old woman died after she was hit by a Trans-Cab taxi in Dorset Road on Thursday afternoon (Jan 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at 12.50pm and dispatched an ambulance to the scene.

The woman was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, which was on standby to receive her.

A police spokesman said that the woman, who was unconscious when taken to the hospital, later died from her injuries there.

The Straits Times understands that the woman was crossing the road some distance away from a zebra crossing when the Trans-Cab taxi hit her.

The taxi was heading towards Race Course Road and the woman was crossing from the right side of the vehicle. The taxi driver was unhurt.

Photos uploaded to a Facebook group for taxi drivers showed several police officers at the scene.

A video posted in the comments section showed paramedics trying to resuscitate the woman.

Investigations are ongoing and it is understood that no arrests have been made so far.

ST has contacted Trans-Cab for more information.