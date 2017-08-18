56-year-old motorcyclist injured after car veers into him on BKE

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being hit by a car along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) as shown in a viral video.

The video, posted on Facebook page Roads.sg, shows the motorcycle straddling lanes before a car, said to be a Mercedes-Benz, hits him from the right.

The car then veers back towards the road divider, dragging the motorcycle along with it. The rider is seen on the road, metres away from his motorcycle.

The 45-year-old supervisor who sent in the video, who declined to be named, told ST that the rider was conscious and lying on the road when he passed him.

"We were unable to stop by to check on him as there were cars behind me," he said. "We didn't want to cause another accident."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday (Aug 18) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the accident along BKE, towards Woodlands, before the Turf Club exit at around 3.25pm on Tuesday.

It dispatched an ambulance and the man was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the accident and that police investigations are ongoing.

ST understands no arrest has been made, and that the motorcyclist's injuries are not life-threatening.