56-year-old man arrested for robbing 82-year-old victim in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man has been arrested for robbing an elderly man in Toa Payoh, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (July 11).

The Straits Times understands that the robbery occurred along Lorong 5 Toa Payoh around lunchtime on July 3.

The man allegedly robbed a 82-year-old man of money he had in his pocket.

While doing so, ST understands that he pushed the man, who fell and sustained injuries.

The next day, the victim made a police report at 8pm saying he was assaulted by a man and was robbed of his money.

Tanglin Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him along Lorong 7 Toa Payoh on Monday.

He will be charged in court with the offence of robbery with hurt.

If convicted, he can be jailed not less than five years and not more than 20 years.

He may also receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.