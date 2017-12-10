55-year-old woman suffers serious injuries in car accident near Innova Junior College

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing the road near Innova Junior College on Sunday afternoon (Dec 10).

The Straits Times understands that she suffered serious head injuries.

The police said it was alerted to the accident at the junction of Woodlands Avenue 1 and 2 at 12.50pm.

The woman was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

It is believed that she was hit by the car, which was making a right turn, while walking across the pedestrian crossing.

Zaobao.sg, quoting a witness, said that someone was heard crying at the scene.

The report added that a dark blue car was seen with its windscreen smashed.

A woman at the scene, who identified herself as the car owner, declined comment.

ST has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

Investigations are ongoing.