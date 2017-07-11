55-year-old man arrested for breaking into coffee shop, stealing Rolex and $4,000 in cash

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into a coffee shop at night and stealing $4,000 in cash and a Rolex watch worth $12,000.

The valuables were stolen from a coffee shop at 10 Tagore Drive in the wee hours of Monday (July 10), The Straits Times understands.

The police received a report about the housebreaking and theft by night at 6.27am that day.

Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified the suspect using images from closed-circuit television cameras.

The suspect was arrested at 10.40pm that same day near Sentosa Gateway, and cash amounting to $115.60 was seized from him.

He will be charged with the offence of housebreaking and theft by night.

If convicted, he can be jailed between two and 14 years.

The police in their statement recommended that property owners take the following crime prevention measures:

- Ensure that all doors, roller shutter, windows and other openings are well-secured with good quality grilles and close-shackled padlocks;

- Refrain from keeping large sums of cash in commercial premises; and

- Install a burglar alarm, motion sensor light and/or closed-circuit surveillance cameras to cover the access points into your premises.