53-year-old lorry driver dies in accident in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A 53-year-old lorry driver died after his vehicle collided with an oncoming car in Bukit Batok on Saturday afternoon (March 24).

The police were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 2.30pm.

The lorry driver was unconscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it dispatched an ambulance to the scene and the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive the man.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered from a traumatic cardiac arrest, where the heart has stopped, or is in danger of stopping due to significant blood loss.

Police investigations are ongoing.

ST understands that the lorry had stopped on the road, and other motorists sounded their horns at the driver.

As he started to move off, his vehicle veered right into a lane with oncoming traffic, before colliding with a black car.

A 59-year-old civil servant, who wanted to be known only as Ms Wang, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News on Saturday that the lorry and the car were both damaged in the accident.