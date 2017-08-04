51-year-old man arrested over Mount Alvernia Hospital shuttle bus crash

SINGAPORE - A 51-year-old male minibus driver has been arrested in relation to the accident involving a Mount Alvernia Hospital shuttle bus, the Police said on Friday (Aug 4).

The Straits Times understands that the arrest was made on Monday (July 31), five days after the accident in which the shuttle bus ploughed into a bus stop along Braddell Road.

Two pregnant women, aged 26 and 33, were among those injured. They suffered leg pains and were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

Nine of those injured in the accident- including the driver - were aged between 30 and 60, and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The remaining two injured - a 43-year-old and another person in the mid-30s - were conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Of those taken to Raffles Hospital, one was transferred back to Mount Alvernia Hospital and the other has been discharged.

The other two hospitals declined to comment due to patient confidentiality.

The bus - which is operated by Bus-Plus Services, a subsidiary of SMRT - is a free regular shuttle service provided by Mount Alvernia Hospital that stops at Bishan and Novena MRT stations.