5 tips on how to avoid losing your prepayments

SINGAPORE - There has been an "alarming rise" in the amount of prepayments reported lost by consumers following business closures over the past 3½ years, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said on Monday (July 31).

Singapore consumers reported losses of about $8.35 million from more than 2,000 complaints filed between Jan 1, 2014, and June 30 this year. Many of the complaints relate to businesses becoming insolvent and failing to deliver the promised goods or services, despite having collected payment.

"With the current uncertain economic outlook, the risk of business insolvency may increase," Case president Lim Biow Chuan said in a statement.

To avoid losing your prepayments, here are five tips from Case to protect yourself against such risks:

1. Avoid paying in full

Negotiate for progressive payment instead of paying in full upfront. When signing a renovation contract, for example, consumers can request to pay a 10 per cent deposit upon signing, 80 per cent to be paid in stages as each step of work (such as carpentry, plumbing and painting) is completed, and the remaining 10 per cent 14 days after satisfactory completion of all works.

2. Check the business' accreditations and protective arrangements

Find out if the business offers any insurance or escrow arrangements to protect your prepayment. Consumers can patronise one of 750 CaseTrust-accredited spa and wellness businesses, for example, where their prepayment is protected by an insurance bond or an escrow arrangement.

3. Beware of making long-term commitments

Avoid purchasing prepaid packages that involve large sums or lengthy contract periods and opt to pay a "per use" or monthly membership fee instead. While the former typically attract bigger discounts, consumers should weigh the risk of potentially losing their prepayment against the savings.

4. Know the refund policy

Ask about the refund policy for your prepayment. Car dealers are required to inform buyers in writing of the terms of the refund policy before collecting any deposit.

5. Be smart about payment methods

Where possible, use payment methods that offer prepayment protection. Consumers who pay by credit card may apply to their card issuers to recover their prepayments through the chargeback mechanism for undelivered goods or services.