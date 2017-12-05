5 taxis involved in collision at Resorts World Sentosa carpark

SINGAPORE - Five taxis were involved in a collision at Resorts World Sentosa's basement carpark on Monday night (Dec 4).

Several of the ComfortDelgro and SMRT taxis were seen with scratches, with at least two with more severe damages to their front and side.

Part-time private hire driver Melvin Lau, who recorded the aftermath of the incident on video, told The Straits Times on Tuesday that he heard a commotion at about 10pm as he was dropping a passenger off at the casino.

There was "a loud bang followed by repeated honking", the 27-year-old said.

He said the drivers involved appeared very upset.

"They will experience a loss of income for each day the car in under repair and they might also have to pay the insurance excess," he added.

His video has since been making its rounds on social media.

In response to media queries, ComfortDelGro group corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said: "We are in touch with our cabbies and are reaching out to other cabbies who were involved in this incident to assist them as best as we can."

She added that the company is relieved that there were no passengers on board at the time.

Said SMRT vice-president of corporate communciations Patrick Nathan: "We are providing our taxi partners with support and are thankful that no passengers were on board. We are assisting in further investigations."