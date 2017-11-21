5 fun things to do during the Giving Week Festival

Ever thought of picking up parkour and learning how to leap, climb and run through Singapore’s urban landscape? Or how about trying your hand at building your own wooden Christmas tree for the festive season?

Organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) in support of SGCares, Giving Week, is a national movement that encourages everyone to give back. This year, it is taking place from Nov 28 to Dec 5.

With a whole bunch of fun activities lined up, the Giving Week Festival is where you can get creative and also give back to a worthy cause.

Each event held during the week is organised by a corporate, non-profit company or individual in Singapore, and supports a charity of their choice.

Visit NVPC Giving Week to register and find out more about each event.

Here are five cool things to do during the Giving Week Festival:

1. Pick up parkour



PHOTO: SUPERFLY MONKEY DRAGONS



Thinking of adding some adventure into your life and picking up an active skill? Sign up for an introductory parkour workshop led by Superfly Monkey Dragons, a parkour free-running movement academy.

You will also be helping to raise funds for Yellow Ribbon Project which seeks to engage the community in giving ex-offenders a second chance at life.

The dynamic hour-long workshop will teach you how to move creatively within urban spaces — from jumping, to climbing and vaulting over objects in a fluid and graceful manner. With some expert supervision, you will be vaulting across buildings like an Assassin’s Creed character in no time.

Introductory Parkour Workshop by Superfly Monkey Dragons

Where: Clarke Quay Ramp (Nov 28), Dhoby Ghaut Exit B (Dec 1) and Bishan Block 205 (Dec 3)

When: Nov 28 and Dec 1, 7pm to 8pm; and Dec 3, 3pm to 4pm

Price: $20

2. Unleash your inner Picasso



PHOTO: ARTIFY STUDIO



Here’s your chance to go crazy with some paint and get creative. The Liberty Art Jam by Artify Studio is a 2 ½ hour art session where you and your friends can paint without fear of judgment.

Don’t worry if you don’t have any experience in creating art. Tips will be given to boost your creativity. Ten per cent of funds collected will also go to Drawn By A Nurse, an initiative that gathers nurses to paint for a good cause.

Liberty Art Jam by Artify Studio

Where: 200 Jalan Sultan, #09-03 Textile Centre, Singapore 199018

When: From Nov 28 to Dec 3, 12.30pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 6pm daily

Price: The Honour System — a system where people decide how much to give based on how much they value the service and experience.

3. Explore Jalan Besar



PHOTO: THE THOUGHT COLLECTIVE



Take a 2 ½ hour walking trail through the Jalan Besar neighbourhood to talk about how trust can be built between communities as people share a common space.

The trail, organised by The Thought Collective, will include facilitated discussions to explore how interventions can be designed to bring about change. Sign up to learn about community leadership, take the lead in helping others, and journey towards effecting change within communities.

The Jalan Besar Trail by The Thought Collective

Where: Lavender MRT station (Exit A)

When: Dec 3, 2pm to 4.30pm

Price: $37.50

4. Spend time with the elderly



PHOTO: FAITHACTS SENIOR



Apart from giving money and material goods to charities, your time is also a precious gift.

Local charity FaithActs Senior has organised a three hour Rummikub game event with seniors in their 70s and 80s who live in the Tanglin Halt and Commonwealth Drive areas.

Participants will get to pick up the game from the seniors and engage with them.

Engagement with Seniors through Rummikub game by FaithActs Senior

Where: Block 50, #01-506 Commonwealth Drive Singapore 142050

When: Nov 29, 9.30am to 12.30pm

Price: Free

5. Learn to upcycle



PHOTO: GROUND-UP INITIATIVE



Learn how to transform unwanted materials into something useful at wood craft workshops organised by Ground-up Initiative.

You and your family or friends can spend quality time making fun items such as a toy car, shelf or Christmas tree. Workshops for children and adults are available.

Crafty Workshops by Ground-Up Initiative

Where: Ground-Up Initiative, 91 Lorong Chencharu (Yishun), Singapore 769201

When: Nov 29 to Dec 2, various times, workshops range from two to four hours

Price: $50 to $100