Singapore Zoo's Inuka in 'declining health': 5 facts about the first polar bear born in the tropics

This article was first published on Dec 27, 2014, and updated on April 12, 2018.

SINGAPORE - Inuka, the first polar bear to be born in the tropics, is in declining health, the Singapore Zoo revealed on Thursday (April 12).

The zoo's 27-year-old resident went through a health examination last Tuesday and results showed that he has a stiffer gait that is particularly noticeable in his hind limbs.

The abnormal shuffling gait has resulted in abrasions on his paw pads, while age-related muscle atrophy is clearly evident.

He is scheduled to undergo a second health examination in late April, after which his veterinary care team may decide "not to allow him to recover from anaesthesia on humane and welfare grounds", if results show that his welfare is not improving with intensive treatment.

Born in 1990 at the Singapore Zoo in the early hours of December 26, Inuka would be well in his 70s if he were human.

Polar bears live an average of 25 years under human care, while male polar bears in the wild have a life expectancy of 15 to 18 years.

Here are five other fun facts about Inuka.

1. His name



Inuka responding to his trainers' call to stand and wave in a behind-the-scenes shoot on May 28, 2013. ST PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR



Inuka is Inuit for "Silent Stalker". The name was chosen through a nationwide naming contest, which recieved over 10,000 entries.

Other entries included Arctos and Shardik.

2. His lineage



Inuka, with his mother Sheba, when he was less than a year old. PHOTO: SINGAPORE ZOO



Born on Dec 26, 1990, Inuka's parents were from countries far from hot and humid Singapore.

His mother Sheba arrived from Germany when she was 14 months old, while his father, Nanook, came from Canada.

3. His home



Inuka swims in his pool in a photo taken on May 28, 2013. ST PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR



His current enclosure costs $8 million. His home, with much-needed space, is about the size of 2½ basketball courts and includes a large pool, waterfall and an ice cave.

Originally found in the Arctic, polar bears in the wild have been known to cover miles on foot, even running on land.

Researchers have even tracked wild females swimming long distances, covering up to 354km in ten days. Inuka would have to make more than 2000 rounds of his enclosure to cover that distance.

4. His weight



Visitors to the Singapore Zoo get up close to take photos of Inuka the polar bear on May 29, 2013. ST PHOTO: RAJ NADARAJAN



Though he weighed only 450 grams when he was born, Inuka tipped the scales at 513kg in December 2017, with keepers adjusting his diet to keep his weight as close as possible to the optimum 520kg.

He measures 2.5m from nose to tail. According to Polar Bears International, the largest polar bear ever recorded was a male weighing 1,002kg.

5. His diet



A bucket of mackerel prepared for Inuka in a photo taken on May 28, 2013. ST PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR



Though polar bears hunt and feed on seals in the wild (for their blubber), Inuka is fed meat, fish, fruits, and vegetables.

The big mammal eats nearly 30kg of food a day.