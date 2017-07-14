49-year-old motorcyclist dies in accident on CTE

SINGAPORE - A 49-year-old man died in a traffic accident along the Central Expressway (CTE) on Friday (July 14) night.

The Straits Times understands that he was riding a motorcycle when the collision occurred with at least one car, along the CTE towards Seletar Expressway around 9pm on Friday.

A video shared with The Straits Times shows several cars parked on different lanes along the road. A blue police tent can be seen, as well as a toppled motorcycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST it received a call for medical assistance at CTE towards SLE, near the Jalan Bahagia exit, at around 9pm.

It dispatched an ambulance to the scene, where a man in his 40s was pronounced dead.

The Land Transport Authority on its Twitter page advised motorists to avoid up to three lanes due to an accident there, and traffic congestion occurred for up to an hour.

ST has contacted the police for more information.

Additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar