48 receive Ministry of National Development scholarships

SINGAPORE - Nine current employees were among 48 recipients of scholarships from the Ministry of National Development and its statutory boards on Friday (July 21).

The Ministry of National Development Executive Development and Growth Exchange (MND Edge) scholarships were presented to 36 undergraduate recipients, eight postgraduate recipients and four overseas merit recipients.

Addressing the scholarship recipients at the MND Auditorium in Maxwell Road, Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong said: "Today, we are at a new phase of development. There are many new challenges ahead, but also opportunities to improve what our pioneers have left us.

"We are thinking about how we can build even better HDB towns... and how to enhance our City in a Garden. How do we prepare for the impact of climate change - rising sea levels, and increased temperatures?"

Mr Wong also stressed that education was all about "cultivating a deep mindset of lifelong learning". "Anything you learn in school will be outdated three, four, five years later," he added.

And scholarship recipients should also continue to work hard, he said, noting that the scholarship does not guarantee future success.

Mr Wong said: "I know many young people are concerned about work-life balance, but work is also what gives substance and meaning to life, a mindset you find in our pioneer generation.

"Is work just a job that comes with a pay cheque every month, or do you regard it as a calling to a higher purpose?"

The MND Edge scholarship programme is a talent development project by MND and its statutory boards.

Recipient Bai Sin Yeou, 19, who will join the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority after graduation, will be reading environmental studies at the National University of Singapore. Passionate about local farming, she grows her own cucumber, tomato and chilli. She said: "I've always been intrigued about growing your own vegetables in your own backyard... If we keep relying on imported food, it's hard to say when the imports will stop. We have to help our local farmers."

Mr Lee Yuchong, 25, whose scholarship is tied to the Urban Redevelopment Authority, will be studying urban planning at an overseas university. He said: "Urban planning is a powerful tool to build a closer community."

Ms Nur Fadzleen Niza Mohd Arriffin, 27, is one of the nine scholarship recipients who are current employees.

An outreach officer at National Parks Board (NParks), she was awarded an overseas merit award to study environmental studies in Australia.

The Republic Polytechnic graduate, who has been with NParks for five years, said:"I still need to improve my knowledge of the environment - that's where this degree comes in."

The scholarship recipients will join MND and its statutory boards after they graduate.