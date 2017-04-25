47-year-old man injured in accident involving his van, a car and a lorry

SINGAPORE - A 47-year-old man was taken to hospital after an accident involving a car, a van and a lorry along the Kranji Expressway (KJE) last Sunday (April 16).

In a video published online, two vehicles appear to be racing with each other before the accident occurs.

The Straits Times understands that the driver of the car was allegedly speeding.

The police told ST that they were alerted to an accident involving the three vehicles along KJE after Choa Chu Kang Way at 10.17pm on April 16.

A 47-year-old male van driver was taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said he had minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.