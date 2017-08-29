44-year-old woman arrested after neighbours' spat in Yishun

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly behaviour after she called the police over an ongoing dispute with her neighbour at a Yishun Housing Board block.

The woman, identified by Shin Min Daily News in a report on Monday (Aug 29) as Madam Fu, accused her neighbour Madam Lin of throwing rubbish at her doorstep, knocking at her door in the middle of the night, and sending her "senseless and disgusting messages".

But Madam Lin, a 49-year-old saleswoman, also has grievances against Madam Fu. Her family had installed closed-circuit cameras at the entrance of their home, and captured footage of what she says is Madam Fu splashing water at her door.

Both the women live on the 15th floor.

Madam Fu called the police for help on Sunday (Aug 27), but was arrested instead after she was uncooperative and shouted at the officers, The Straits Times understands.

The police told The Straits Times that they received a call for assistance at 11.45pm on Sunday (Aug 27) at Block 162, Yishun Street 11.

"A 44-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly behaviour," said the police spokesman.

Police investigations are ongoing.