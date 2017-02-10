44-year-old SAF regular serviceman loses consciousness in Pasir Laba Camp, dies in hospital

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died after losing consciousness in Pasir Laba Camp on Friday (Feb 10) morning.

Second Warrant Officer (2WO) Sim Poh Wah lost consciousness in the camp, which is in the Joo Koon area, at 7.53am, Mindef said in a press release on Friday.

2WO Sim was taken to Pasir Laba Camp Medical Centre, and later to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH).

Medics and an SAF medical officer continued their attempts to resuscitate him on the way.

The SAF ambulance arrived at NTFGH at 8.45am, but 2WO Sim was pronounced dead at 9am.

"Mindef and SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late 2WO Sim," said Mindef in its release.

SAF is assisting his family in their time of grief.