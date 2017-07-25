41-year-old man arrested for breaking into MacPherson aquarium shop, stealing iPad and $300

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old man has been arrested for breaking into a shop at MacPherson and stealing cash and an iPad.

The case of housebreaking and theft by night occurred at Block 82, MacPherson Lane.

The Straits Times understands that the incident occurred in an aquarium shop.

The police were alerted at 11.52am on Monday (July 24) that a shop had been broken into, and that an Apple iPad was missing, along with a total of $300 in cash.

After investigations - with the help of police cameras - Bedok Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him along Circuit Road on Tuesday.

Investigations against him are ongoing.

If convicted of the offence of housebreaking and theft, the suspect can be jailed between two and 14 years and fined.