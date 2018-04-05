41-year-old cyclist in coma after accident with van in Tanjong Katong

SINGAPORE - A 41-year-old cyclist is in a coma after colliding with a van in Tanjong Katong Road on Wednesday night (April 4).

In response to queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a van and a bicycle on the road, in the direction of Sims Avenue, at 11.55pm.

The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was unconscious when he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, which is typically seen in more serious cases.

The Straits Times understands that he suffered head injuries.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remains in a coma in the hospital's intensive care unit.

It is believed that the man was initially travelling in the other direction, towards Tanjong Katong Road South.

However, he collided with the van as he was trying to make a U-turn on the road, near the junction of Tanjong Katong Road and Geylang Road. He had appeared on the right of the van driver.

A photo of the scene showed a group of SCDF and police officers giving aid to the man.

Police investigations are ongoing.