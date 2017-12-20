$40m in SkillsFuture fake claims: Five charged

A criminal syndicate allegedly scammed the SkillsFuture Singapore government agency out of some $40 million in fake claims, in Singapore's largest public agency defrauding case.

Five Singaporeans have been charged in court for their involvement in this case, with one of the alleged main perpetrators, Ng Cheng Kwee, 41, charged yesterday with three counts of intentionally perverting the course of justice. The four others are Lee Chi Wai, 30, and David Lim Wee Hong, 39, as well as two women - Lee Lai Leng, 39, and Tan Yoon Nooi, 59. All five face between one and seven charges each.

