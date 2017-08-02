4,000 BTO flats launched in Bukit Batok, Sengkang

Nearly 4,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Bukit Batok and Sengkang were yesterday launched for sale, as part of the August BTO exercise.

Analysts expect the main draw this round to be affordability. Prices are lower given that the flats are in non-mature estates.

A total of 2,500 flats at Rivervale Shores in Sengkang East Drive, near Serangoon Reservoir, are up for grabs. These range from two-room flexi to five-room flats.

Over at Bukit Batok, 1,397 BTO flats are being offered. The bulk of these - 1,140 units - will be in West Scape, which is bounded by Bukit Batok Road and Bukit Batok West Avenue 2. These range from two-room flexi units to five-room ones.

The rest, comprising two-room flexi and three-room units, are at Sky Vista, in Bukit Batok West Avenue 6.

In its statement, the Housing Board said it encourages home buyers to apply for a BTO flat in non- mature towns, so as to have a higher chance of securing a flat and more grants.

ERA Realty Network's key executive officer Eugene Lim said the flats are affordable.

Prices start at $4,000, $84,000, $192,000 and $312,000, after grants, for two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats respectively.

He expects the Bukit Batok flats to be popular because of their proximity to Jurong Lake District and Tengah New Town.

Meanwhile, the Sengkang flats are close to the Bakau and Rumbia LRT stations, and flats facing the river will also enjoy a relatively unblocked view.

Although the relatively close distance to Paya Lebar Airbase might be a deterrent, the airbase's relocation by around 2030 should serve as a consolation, Mr Lim said.

PropNex Realty's chief executive Ismail Gafoor said the Bukit Batok flats will likely see about three applicants to each available unit, while the Sengkang flats could see about two applicants per available unit.

He said: "We expect the demand for the BTO flats in the towns of Bukit Batok and Sengkang to be strong, especially for Bukit Batok due to its proximity to central (Singapore) and with the upcoming developments of the West Zone Master Plan."

In the upcoming November BTO exercise, the HDB will offer some 4,800 flats in Geylang, Punggol, Sengkang and Tampines, concurrently with a Sale of Balance Flats exercise. This will bring the total BTO supply this year to around 17,500 units.

Toh Wen Li