4 stalls at Toa Payoh hawker centre flooded with waste water

SINGAPORE - Four stalls at a hawker centre in Toa Payoh were affected by a blocked pipe, with waste water flooding the stall premises on Wednesday (May 3) morning.

The hawkers discovered their stalls at Block 22 Toa Payoh Lorong 7 covered in murky water when they were setting up for the day, Lianhe Wanbao reported on Thursday (May 4).

Thai stall hawker Mr Zhuang Zhenxing, 35, told Wanbao that the water had overflowed out of his stall when he arrived at about 9am.

He said it was not the first time he faced such an issue, and that the town council had managed to assist in previous instances before the flooding worsened.

Another hawker said flooding occurred at least once per year in the past three years.

The water that flowed out of the stalls was filled with food waste and had a layer of oil on top, and gave off a pungent smell, Wanbao said.

Mr Zhuang said he lost many customers because of the situation.

"With the stall like this, it's very hard to do business. At least half the customers turn away - I intend to wind down for the day once I earn back the day's rental," he said.

Ms Huang, a 41-year-old hawker who sells "min jiang kueh" or peanut pancake, told Wanbao that business dropped by about 20 per cent.

She stopped making the pancakes early in the day as she was worried about hygiene issues.

The Straits Times has contacted the National Environment Agency, PUB and the Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for more information.