4 people hurt in 2-bus collision near VivoCity

SINGAPORE - Four people were hurt when two buses collided in the Harbourfront area on Tuesday (April 18) morning.

The accident between the two SBS Transit buses ocurred at about 12.20pm, citizen journalism site Stomp first reported on Tuesday.

In photos contributed to Stomp, a woman is seen with a bleeding leg, which was reportedly cut by glass from a shattered windscreen.

The single-decker bus she was on was going towards VivoCity shopping mall, along Keppel Road before Kampong Bahru Road, when the accident occurred.

A passenger who gave his name as Mr Lim T. C. told The Straits Times that he had been travelling home on the single-decker bus No. 57 when the accident happened.

"I was sitting at the second-last row. Near Tanjong Pagar container terminal, there was a double-decker bus in front that stopped at the red light. But our bus continued driving and hit it," the 46-year-old management consultant said.

There were more than 10 other passengers on the bus, he said.

"There was a loud bang. All the people were thrown forward," he added. Mr Lim hit his chest against the chair in front and was bruised, he said, but the woman in front received the worst injuries, he added.

She was cut by glass believed to have flown out from a shattered windscreen, and another passenger tended to her, he said.

Passengers from the bus he was on alighted and he took another bus, Mr Lim said.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the incident at about 12.20pm and dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

"A total of four casualties were taken to Singapore General Hospital," she said.

The Straits Times understands that the four suffered minor injuries.

SBS Transit staff visited the hospital on Tuesday, Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, told ST.

"Our immediate priority is on the well-being of our passengers who were injured," she said. "Our staff were at the hospital this afternoon to find out how they were and we have gotten in touch with all of them to render assistance as best we can. Meanwhile, we are investigating the accident."