4 new Zika cases confirmed, 2 in new cluster at Highland Road and Jansen Close

SINGAPORE - Four new cases of Zika have been confirmed, with two of them from a new cluster at Highland Road and Jansen Close, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a media advisory on Tuesday (April 25).

The two cases in the new cluster near Upper Serangoon involve residents in the vicinity and were locally transmitted.

The other two new cases are: One confirmed at the Glasgow Road cluster on Monday (April 24) and another at the Poh Huat Road West cluster, which includes Nouvelle Park, The Waterline, Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane.

The latter was first reported on April 11.

The new cluster at Highland Road and Jansen Close was notified on Tuesday, and NEA has begun vector control operations there, along with outreach efforts supported by grassroots volunteers.

Zika information leaflets and insect repellents were distributed to households to raise awareness of Zika, and reiterate the need for source reduction to prevent mosquito breeding.

Residents were advised to apply insect repellent as a precaution.

NEA said in its release that it has been conducting preventive inspections in the vicinity before the cluster at Highland Road and Jansen Close was notified to detect and destroy any potential mosquito habitats.

Its vector control operations in other clusters are still ongoing.

Another cluster at Flower Road and Hendry Close, first reported on April 6, has closed and is under surveillance, NEA said.

It urged residents and stakeholders to be vigilant and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus, if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity.

Most people infected with the Zika virus do not develop symptoms, which heightens the risk of a Zika resurgence as it may take some time before a reintroduced Zika virus is detected.

NEA in its release requested residents to allow NEA officers to carry out inspections and indoor spraying.

It urged all residents and stakeholders to take immediate steps to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats by practising the 5-step Mozzie Wipeout.

NEA also advised the public to seek medical attention if they are unwell, especially if they have symptoms such as fever and rashes.

They should also tell their doctors where they work and live.

For updated information on Zika and details on current clusters, visit these websites: www.nea.gov.sg/zika and www.nea.gov.sg/zika-clusters.