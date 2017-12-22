4 motorcyclists injured in 7-vehicle crash on BKE

SINGAPORE - Four motorcyclists were injured after a collision that involved seven vehicles on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands on Friday evening (Dec 22).

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a trailer, five motorcycles and a car, around 4pm.

Four men, aged 22, 26, 27 and 57, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Photos and videos of the crash showed four toppled motorcycles on the road. In one of the photos, several men were seen grimacing in pain.

The Straits Times understands that the 57-year-old man suffered the worst injuries, with fractures to his ribcage.

The other three motorcyclists sustained minor injuries.

Another accident occurred more than an hour later along the same stretch of BKE, with two men taken to hospital. One man had fractures while another had head injuries.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about this accident on BKE, towards Woodlands, before the Woodlands Avenue 3 exit around 6pm.

The accidents caused congestion up till the Mandai Road exit. LTA advised motorists to avoid the first lane of the road.