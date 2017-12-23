4 motorcyclists hurt in 7-vehicle crash on BKE

Four motorcyclists were hurt in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) in the direction of Woodlands yesterday afternoon.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved a trailer, five motorcycles and a car, around 4pm. It took place near the exit to the Seletar Expressway.

Four men, aged 22, 26, 27 and 57, were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Photos and videos of the crash showed four motorcycles lying on the road. In one of the photos, several men were seen grimacing in pain.

The Straits Times understands that the 57-year-old man had the worst injuries, with fractures to his rib cage. The other three motorcyclists had minor injuries.

Another accident involving a motorcycle occurred about an hour later on the same stretch of highway, before the Woodlands Ave 3 exit. Two men were taken to hospital, one with fractures and the other with head injuries.

The Land Transport Authority tweeted about the two accidents from 4.10pm, which it said caused congestion up to the Mandai Road exit. Traffic was held up for at least three hours along that stretch.