4 men arrested for allegedly stealing bicycles, personal mobility devices in Sengkang

SINGAPORE - Four men have been arrested for allegedly stealing bicycles and personal mobility devices (PMDs) in a series of cases in Sengkang.

The police received a report about a bicycle that had gone missing from a bicycle bay in Fernvale Road on March 29.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the men after conducting ground enquiries and referring to images from police cameras.

The men, aged between 16 and 39, were arrested in Sengkang Square on Tuesday (April 10).

Three bicycles, an electric scooter, an electric bicycle and a cutter were seized as case exhibits.

The men are believed to be involved in a series of PMD and bicycle thefts in Compassvale and Fernvale, preliminary investigations revealed.

Three of the men will be charged in court with theft with common intention. If found guilty, they face a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine.

Investigations against the last man are ongoing.