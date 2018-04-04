4 long weekends expected in 2019, same as this year

SINGAPORE - There will be four long weekends in 2019, with 11 gazetted public holidays, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Wednesday (April 4).

While five holidays are on either a Friday or Sunday, National Day and Hari Raya Haji fall on the same weekend next year.

The two to fall on a Friday are Good Friday on April 19 and National Day on Aug 9, while the Sunday holidays - the following Monday will be a public holiday - are Vesak Day on May 19, Hari Raya Haji on Aug 11 and Deepavali on Oct 27.

There are also only four long weekends this year. Three of them - New Year's Day, the first day of the Chinese New Year and Good Friday - have already passed. The last one, Hari Raya Puasa, falls on June 15, a Friday.

MOM in its statement reminded all employers of some rules under the Employment Act.

An employee who is required to work on a public holiday is entitled to an extra day's salary at the basic rate of pay.

Alternatively, the employer and employee may mutually agree to substitute a public holiday for another working day.

An employer also has the additional option of granting managers and executives, earning up to a basic monthly salary of $4,500, time off in lieu for working on a public holiday.

The time off should consist of a mutually agreed number of hours.

Correction note: This story has been edited for clarity.