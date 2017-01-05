4 injured in Upper Bukit Timah crash

Four people were injured after a two-vehicle collision early yesterday left one car overturned and the other lodged in the central divider.

A spokesman for the police said they were alerted to the accident in Upper Bukit Timah Road, near Cashew Road, at around 12.30am.

The injured, aged between 22 and 45, were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Photos sent to The Straits Times showed a white sedan that had mounted the road's central divider after crashing into the railing.

An overturned silver sedan was seen near a row of shophouses.

A witness, Ms Clare Teo, 43, said she heard a loud, screeching noise and then a "bang". "When I approached the accident scene, there were already some people helping to pull out a middle-aged couple from the silver car," she added.

"They looked pale and shaken."

Investigations are ongoing, said the police spokesman.

Lee Min Kok