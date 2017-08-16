4 High Court judges appointed: PMO

SINGAPORE - President Tony Tan Keng Yam, on the advice of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has appointed four judges of the High Court, under Article 95(1) of the Constitution, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 16).

They are Judicial Commissioner (JC) Thean Pik Yuen Valerie, JC Hoo Sheau Peng, JC Debbie Ong Siew Ling and JC Aedit Abdullah.

Their appointments will take effect from Sept 30.

The Supreme Court will then have 22 judges, including five Judges of Appeal and the Chief Justice, four Judicial Commissioners, five Senior Judges and 12 International Judges.

JC Thean served in the Courts, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and the Ministry of Law. She was Senior District Judge of the Family and Juvenile Justice Division of the State Courts from March 2014, before assuming her current position as JC of the Supreme Court on Sept 30, 2014.

JC Thean concurrently held the position of Presiding Judge of the Family Justice Courts (FJC) since Oct 1, 2014, playing an active role in the development of family law and practise both in Singapore and regionally.

JC Hoo has over 20 years of legal experience, and is the first woman judge to hear criminal cases in the High Court, having presided over 16 cases in 2016, five of which were capital punishment cases.

She was the Deputy Chief Counsel (Civil Division) of the AGC before being appointed JC of the Supreme Court on Sept 30, 2014.

JC Ong was an Associate Professor at the National University of Singapore specialising in family law, before being appointed a JC in November 2014.

She will take over as Presiding Judge of the FJC from JC Thean, whose term ends on Sept 29.

JC Aedit's legal experience ranges from civil to criminal matters, including complex financial matters.

He was the Chief Prosecutor (Criminal Justice Division) at the AGC before assuming his current appointment as JC of the Supreme Court on Nov 17, 2014.

He also co-chairs a committee to establish the Judicial Insolvency Network, which aims to develop international protocols for cross-court communication and cooperation.