4-day islandwide operation nabs 85 drug offenders

SINGAPORE - Eighty-five drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Monday (July 31) to Friday (Aug 4).

Supported by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), CNB also seized 120g of heroin, 100g of ice, 37g of ketamine, 180 Erimin-5 tablets, 170g of synthetic cannabis, 53g of cannabis and 10 LSD stamps.

The operation involved police officers from all six land divisions, and covered places such as Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Teban Gardens and Toa Payoh.

In one case, 11 suspected drug abusers were arrested near City Plaza in Geylang, and about 70g of substances believed to be synthetic cannabis were seized from them.

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.