4-day islandwide operation nabs 85 drug offenders

Improvised drug-smoking apparatus seized during one the CNB island-wide operation from July 31 to August 4, 2017.
Improvised drug-smoking apparatus seized during one the CNB island-wide operation from July 31 to August 4, 2017.PHOTOS: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Substance believed to be synthetic cannabis.
Substance believed to be synthetic cannabis.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
Published
1 hour ago
fabkoh@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Eighty-five drug offenders were arrested in an islandwide operation by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from Monday (July 31) to Friday (Aug 4).

Supported by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), CNB also seized 120g of heroin, 100g of ice, 37g of ketamine, 180 Erimin-5 tablets, 170g of synthetic cannabis, 53g of cannabis and 10 LSD stamps.

The operation involved police officers from all six land divisions, and covered places such as Boon Lay, Bukit Batok, Bukit Merah, Choa Chu Kang, Geylang, Teban Gardens and Toa Payoh.

In one case, 11 suspected drug abusers were arrested near City Plaza in Geylang, and about 70g of substances believed to be synthetic cannabis were seized from them.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Investigations into the drug activities of all those arrested are ongoing.

 
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice