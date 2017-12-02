4 adults, 2 children taken to hospital after 2-car accident in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE - Four adults and two children were taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday (Dec 2) morning.

A Straits Times reporter saw the aftermath of the accident, which involved a black car and a white one, near Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

A crowd had gathered at the traffic junction at about 9am, and the white car was backed into a lamp post. The air bags in the vehicles had deployed and the police were at the scene with an ambulance and a fire engine.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that it received a call for ambulance assistance at 8.25am at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenues 1 and 6.

SCDF took four adults to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and two children to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

ST has contacted the police for more information.