39,000 pre-schoolers dream big to give back to the community, five times the number in 2015

SINGAPORE - From this month (April), 39,000 children from more than 670 preschools will be participating in an annual initiative that encourages them to volunteer and be involved in community service through everyday acts of kindness.

This includesone school reaching out to elderly residents in its neighbourhood with traditional games and food hampers. Another school launched a fashion show on environmental awareness, with a catwalk featuring costumes made from recycled plastic bags.

The number of children involved in this year's initiative, called Start Small Dream Big, is also almost five times that of the first edition in 2015.

The initiative was officially launched by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for Social and Family Development, on Thursday (April 12) at the National Trades Union Congress' My First Skool pre-school in Jurong West.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said in a media release on Thursday that the theme for this year's Start Small Dream Big is "caring for others together".

The initiative, which is in its fourth year now, started in 2015 as part of SG50 and for the 15th anniversary of the President's Challenge, an annual series of fund-raising and volunteer activities. Schools participating in Start Small Dream Big implement community service projects over a period of six months.

In 2015 when it was launched, 8,000 children from 150 pre-schools were involved in the movement, raising over $100,000. In 2016, 20,000 children from 300 schools raised more than $150,000, while last year, 34,000 children from over 550 schools raised over $200,000.

On Thursday, My First Skool also launched its Start Small Dream Big project, a children's storybook that features children learning life skills through acts of consideration and care.

The book will cover four themes: "Caring for My Family", "Caring for My Friends", "Caring for The Community" and "Caring for the Environment and Animals". It will be written in the four main languages, and come with an Educators' Guide to suggest service learning activities that parents can undertake with their children.

The book will be completed in September and be shared with all pre-school centres.