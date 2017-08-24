39-year-old rental car driver gets 14 months' jail for stealing petrol, drug-related offences

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man was sentenced to 14 months' jail for stealing petrol and other drug-related offences.

He was working as a driver with Uber and Grab, using a rental car, court documents said.

William Tan was arrested by the police on May 23, after they had received several reports of petrol theft at petrol stations, including at Sengkang and Yio Chu Kang, the police said in a statement on Thursday (Aug 24).

From May 2 this year, the police began investigating a series of theft of vehicle licence plates and petrol thefts at various petrol kiosks involving the Toyota Altis car Tan drove.

Victims said their licence plates had been stolen, while employees at petrol kiosks including Shell petrol stations in Sengkang and Yio Chu Kang said Tan had pumped petrol and driven off without paying for it.

Investigations showed that Tan had placed the stolen licence plates on his car before heading to petrol kiosks and pumping petrol.

He was sentenced to 14 months' jail for theft of patrol and other drug-related offences on Aug 22.

The police in their statement reminded motorists that failing to pay for petrol is tantamount to theft, which carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine.