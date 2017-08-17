39-year-old man arrested for stealing motorcycle accessories in Hougang, Sengkang

SINGAPORE - A 39-year-old man has been arrested for stealing motorcycle accessories in a series of thefts in Hougang and Sengkang.

Victims made police reports on Monday (Aug 14) and Tuesday, saying motorcycle accessories had been stolen in Hougang and Sengkang estates.

The Straits Times understands that at least five victims had accessories such as volt meters and gear indicators stolen.

Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers identified the suspect and arrested him along Choa Chu Kang Drive on Thursday.

If convicted of the offence of theft, he can be jailed up to three years and/or fined.

In March this year, two men aged 24 and 26 were arrested for stealing motorcycle parts. They had allegedly put up the stolen parts for sale on Facebook.

Separately, three Chinese nationals were arrested in June for selling counterfeit motorcycle parts and accessories.