38-year-old woman hit by bus in Sengkang, taken unconscious to hospital

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old woman was taken unconscious to hospital after she was hit by a bus in Sengkang on Friday (Nov 17) afternoon.

The accident occurred at the junction of Anchorvale Road and Sengkang East Way - near the Sengkang Sports and Recreation Centre- around 2.40pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times.

ST understands that the woman was trapped under the bus. She is believed to have been crossing the road at the time of the accident, although it is unclear if she was using a pedestrian crossing.

She was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, which was alerted to be on standby to receive her.

Photos circulated in online chat groups showed the SBS Transit bus parked along the side of the road. Several people, including SCDF personnel, were seen crowding around the back of the bus.

Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice-president of corporate communications at SBS Transit, said that the bus operator's top priority is the condition of the pedestrian.

"We have been to the hospital but were unable to make contact with her or her family. We will continue to try to reach out and will try to assist her as best we can," she said. "We are meanwhile assisting the police with their investigations."

Police investigations are ongoing.