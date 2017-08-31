3,700 sheep arrive for annual korban rituals

Singapore has received 3,700 sheep from Australia for this year's korban rituals.

They arrived on two flights on Monday and yesterday, and have been taken to the 25 korban centres, the Singapore Mosques Korban Committee (JKMS) said yesterday.

JKMS chairman Saat Matari said the centres were well-prepared for the rituals, which will take place tomorrow on Hari Raya Haji .

JKMS and the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) have jointly conducted training for korban volunteers so they will know how to handle the animals.

They will also be guided by seasoned volunteers.

"These training sessions are very important in ensuring all centres adopt the same high level of standards, and that korban operations will be carried out smoothly," Mr Saat said.

As in previous years, there will be standard operating procedures to maintain animal welfare and food hygiene standards.

There will also be representatives from AVA, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) and JKMS at all korban sites.

During the ritual, participants are allowed to witness the slaughter only when it is their turn, but they are not allowed to slaughter the sheep themselves.

No one is allowed to take photos or videos in the operation areas.

"We wish to seek the cooperation of all parties to ensure that the korban rites 2017 will proceed smoothly. We wish to thank all parties participating in the korban as well as members of the public for their cooperation," JKMS said.