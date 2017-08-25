36-year-old man arrested after driving car into water at Sentosa Cove

SINGAPORE - A 36-year-old man who drove his car into the water at Sentosa Cove on Friday (Aug 25) was taken to hospital, along with a Sentosa ranger who was involved in a traffic accident with him.

The man was later arrested for criminal trespass and a rash act causing hurt, police said.

Eyewitness Ang Chee Boon told The Straits Times that he was on a boat with his skipper when they heard a siren.

"Suddenly, we heard a very loud noise and we followed the sound and saw this car, flying through some barriers," said the 56-year-old who runs a boat chartering company. "It just went through and the car was in the sea. The man didn't even try to escape."

He said he saw two rangers on motorcycles pursuing the white car, believed to be a Toyota Alphard.

The police said in a statement that they were informed at 2.08pm of a traffic accident involving a car and a Sentosa ranger along Ocean Drive.

The driver was rescued from the car and taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital. The Sentosa ranger, who suffered slight injuries, was also taken to SGH, said the police.

Mr Ang said a man from a yacht free-dived into the sea and rescued the man.

"When we saw the car start to sink we prepared our diving gear," he said. "But the man was very fast, he was very good."

The man, 36-year-old David Roberts, told ST that he had been on the other side of the marina from where Mr Ang and his skipper were.

"I saw the motorbikes racing by with their sirens," said the superyacht captain. "I looked to see what was going on and saw the car floating in the water."

Mr Roberts then stripped down and swam across to where the car was.

"By the time, the car had already sunk to the bottom," he said. "I tried to open the doors but I couldn't, so I asked the security guys to give me a rock or something to break one of the windows."

Eventually, he managed to reach in through a small opening in one of the windows and unbuckle the man's seatbelt.

He then managed to break one of the windows and rescued the man, in what took only "a couple of minutes".

He administered oxygen to the man using oxygen from one of the boats nearby.

The man was conscious when he first got out of the water, but was slipping in and out of consciousness, Mr Roberts said.

The captain, who has been visiting Singapore with his yacht since March this year, is from South Africa, where he has previously been involved in rescue operations.

A spokesman for Sentosa Development Corporation told The Straits Times that Sentosa Rangers attended to the incident around 2pm.

"The Singapore Police Force, Police Coast Guard and Singapore Civil Defence Force were immediately activated, and the driver has been rescued," said the spokesman.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.