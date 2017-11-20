35-year-old arrested after two men were slashed in Commonwealth

SINGAPORE - A 35-year-old man was arrested after allegedly slashing two men with a knife in Commonwealth on Sunday (Nov 19).

The incident occurred at Block 50, Commonwealth Drive, around 2pm on Sunday, Shin Min Daily News reported.

There was a trail of blood for more than 20m from a lift to a vehicle drop-off point, Shin Min said.

The Straits Times understands that the two men did not know their attacker.

The police told ST that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon at 2.52pm on Sunday at the block.

Two men, aged 50 and 66, were taken to National University Hospital.

They suffered cuts on their faces and necks, Shin Min reported, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Police investigations are ongoing.