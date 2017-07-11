33-year-old man molests woman on train, arrested when he alights at Raffles Place

SINGAPORE - A 33-year-old man who allegedly molested a woman on the train on Monday (July 10) morning has been arrested.
His victim, a 32-year-old woman, made a police report at 8.53am on Monday just after she was allegedly molested by the man.
They were then on a train travelling from Dhoby Ghaut MRT Station to Raffles Place MRT Station.
When the man alighted at Raffles Place station, he was arrested, the police said in a statement on Tuesday.
Investigations against him are ongoing.
If convicted of the offence of outrage of modesty, he can be jailed for up to two years and/or caned.
Just last week, another train molester was arrested on Wednesday at Hougang Mall.
The 44-year-old is suspected to have molested a woman on a train near Yishun.