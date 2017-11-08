3,200 students benefit from scheme to prepare young for global careers

About 3,200 students have gone on overseas stints in the past three years under a government scheme to help prepare them for global careers.

The Young Talent Programme, run by IE Singapore, is open to students in universities, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

The scheme allows them to get overseas exposure and market immersion, to support the national drive for local businesses to go global and play bigger roles in overseeing global markets.

Launched in 2013 for university students, the programme was extended to the polytechnics in 2015, and Institute of Technical Education (ITE) last year.

Since 2015, about 1,900 university students and more than 1,100 polytechnic and 200 ITE students have benefited, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Education Low Yen Ling said in Parliament yesterday.

Ms Low also gave figures of another IE Singapore programme that funds skills training to help Singaporeans navigate complex overseas markets.

The SkillsFuture Study Award for International Business has supported 432 people since it was launched in October 2015, she said in her reply to Ms Sun Xueling (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC).

432

Number of people the SkillsFuture Study Award for International Business has supported since it was launched in October 2015.

"The Education Ministry recognises the benefits overseas programmes bring. These experiences help young Singaporeans develop a global perspective, a healthy respect for other cultures, greater independence and adaptability to new environments," she added.

All institutes of higher learning also have overseas programmes, such as academic exchanges with foreign partner universities, community service projects and internships or industrial attachments.

Ms Low said that over a quarter of ITE students, nearly half of polytechnic students and almost two-thirds of university students have gone on an overseas programme.