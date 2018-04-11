30-year-old man dies in hospital after car crash in Bishan

SINGAPORE - A 30-year-old man died in hospital after a car he was in collided with a minibus at a traffic junction in Bishan on Tuesday (April 10).

He was a passenger in the car. The driver was also taken to hospital, while the driver of the minibus - which had no passengers - was not injured.

The accident occurred at around 6.45am at the junction of Bishan Road and Bishan Street 11, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force responded with two ambulances and took two men to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The hospital was alerted to be on standby for the 30-year-old man, while the other man, 65, had a cut on his left arm, The Straits Times understands.

The police said the younger man subsequently died in hospital on Tuesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.