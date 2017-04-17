3 roads, lanes in Kampong Glam closed for Othman Wok's State-assisted funeral on Tuesday

SINGAPORE - Three roads and lanes in the Kampong Glam area will be closed from 7am to 3pm on Tuesday (April 18) to facilitate the prayer service for the late Mr Othman Wok, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release on Monday (April 17).

The prayer service for founding father of Singapore Mr Othman, who died aged 92 on Monday, will be held at Sultan Mosque on Tuesday from 1pm to 2pm.

The three roads and lanes to be closed are Kandahar Street, Muscat Street and Sultan Gate, which is between Baghdad Street and the Malay Heritage Centre.

Additionally, traffic is expected to be heavy along the funeral procession route from 2pm to 3pm.

These roads are: North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay, River Valley Road, Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West, Clementi Avenue 6, Pan Island Expressway and Jalan Bahar.

LTA advised the public against flying any unmanned aircraft, including drones, into or around Sultan Mosque and along the procession route.

The State-assisted funeral procession will leave Sultan Mosque for Pusara Aman at the Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery at 2pm. It will follow this route: Through North Bridge Road, North Boat Quay and River Valley Road, through Alexandra Road, Commonwealth Avenue, Commonwealth Avenue West and Clementi Avenue 6, before entering the Pan Island Expressway and Jalan Bahar.

LTA said it sought the understanding of motorists and bus commuters, requesting them to expect delays in journeys along the affected roads.

It also advised the public to plan their travel routes in advance. Police officers will direct traffic at all affected road junctions.

During the road closures, access will be granted only to the police and emergency vehicles. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, and vehicles parked illegally or causing obstruction will be towed.