Lorry driver arrested after 3 pedestrians killed in accident near Yio Chu Kang MRT station

SINGAPORE - Three pedestrians died after a lorry was believed to have crashed into them near Yio Chu Kang MRT station on Monday morning (April 23).

The 25-year-old lorry driver, who suffered injuries in the accident, has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death.

The police said they were alerted to a traffic accident involving a lorry, an SBS Transit bus and three pedestrians in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 at about 9.30am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that officers extricated two pedestrians from under the lorry using rescue lifting airbags.

All three pedestrians were pronounced dead by SCDF paramedics at the scene.

Police said the 25-year-old male lorry driver was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state. SCDF said that the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive him, which is typically for more serious cases.

The lorry driver has been arrested for dangerous driving causing death, police added.

When The Straits Times arrived at about 11am, a large area near the traffic junction was cordoned off.

A traffic light was toppled in the accident and a part of it was wedged under the lorry.

Nearby, three blue tents could be seen, with a lorry and SBS Transit bus some distance away.

The windscreen of the bus was badly cracked on the right side, while the drain railings on the pavement were also crushed in the accident.



A traffic light was toppled in the accident. ST PHOTO: ALVIN HO



The Land Transport Authority tweeted at about 10am that there was an accident in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6, after Ang Mo Kio Avenue 9.

Motorists were told to avoid the left lane on the road leading to Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8.

The Straits Times has contacted the police and SBS Transit for more information.