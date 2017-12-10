3 men arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore by swimming from Malaysia

SINGAPORE - Three men, aged between 22 and 29, were arrested on Saturday (Dec 9) for entering Singapore illegally, the police said.

Officers from the Police Coast Guard had detected the three men swimming towards Singapore from Malaysia at about 11pm, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Both land and see resources were deployed to the area and at 11.22pm, the men were successfully intercepted and arrested.

If convicted of unlawful entry into Singapore, they may face up to six months' jail and at least three strokes of the cane.