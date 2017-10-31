3 land parcels for food-fish farming in Lim Chu Kang up for tender

SINGAPORE - Three land parcels for food-fish farming in Lim Chu Kang were put on sale by public tender on Tuesday (Oct 31) by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

Food-fish farming is the farming of fish for human consumption.

The tender means that farmers will not have to worry about engaging in a price war to secure land.

Instead, their proposals will be judged on factors such as production capability, track record, relevant experience and qualifications, and whether they can harness innovation to improve and sustain production, and keep their businesses viable.

The lot prices are fixed and come at a 20-year term.

Plots have a land area of at least 15,500 sq m and are located in Neo Tiew Crescent. Prices are around $24 per sq m.

Two smaller plots, both around 15,570 sq m each, will cost $378,000 each, while the larger plot measuring more than 23,900 sq m will cost $587,000.

The tender deposit for each plot of land is $29,350.

The tender for the land parcels will close at noon on Jan 9 next year.

The three parcels are part of 36 new plots of farmland in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah that AVA will put out on 20-year leases.

This latest launch follows the AVA's release of 12 land parcels for vegetable farming in August.

The other types of farmland to be tendered out in this way over the next few years will be for quail eggs and bean sprouts.

Other plots for general agriculture food farms, such as frog and goat farms, will be tendered using concept and price.

Proposals will first be evaluated on concept. Of the shortlisted candidates, the one with the highest bid will then win the tender, said the AVA.

The last time land was tendered out for agricultural use was more than two decades ago.

Tender packets containing details and conditions of tender of the land parcels are available for sale at the AVA Service Centre at Jem mall in Jurong East.

A tender briefing will be held at the same location on Nov 14.

Tenderers are required to register their attendance at https://www.ava.gov.sg/tools-and-resources/tenderbriefing

By the end of 2021, the leases of 62 farms in Lim Chu Kang will run out, and the land will be given over to military use.