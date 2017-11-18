3 injured in 8-vehicle chain collision along PIE

SINGAPORE - Three people were injured in a chain collision along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday (Nov 18) afternoon.

The Straits Times understands that the pile-up included eight vehicles.

A video shared in online chat groups show several vehicles bumper to bumper on the rightmost lane, with one black car in particular heavily damaged, both in front and on its rear.

Three people were injured in the accident, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST.

SCDF said it was alerted to the accident, along PIE towards Changi Airport before the Eunos exit, at about 3.20pm.

Two people were taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital while another person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

The accident caused congestion for more than an hour, with the Land Transport Authority tweeting about congestion and heavy traffic along that stretch of road at 3.30pm and again at 5.06pm.

Accident on PIE (towards Changi Airport) before Jalan Eunos with congestion till CTE. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 18, 2017

Heavy Traffic on PIE (towards Changi Airport) before Jalan Eunos — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 18, 2017

ST has contacted the police for more information.