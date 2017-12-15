3 fires involving electric scooters in 1 day, spike in such cases year on year: SCDF

SINGAPORE - Electric scooters caught fire in three separate cases on Friday (Dec 15), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post.

The incidents occurred at 2, Alexandra Road; Block 114, Pasir Ris Street 11; and Sembawang Park.

Two people suffered burns in the Alexandra Road incident and were taken to Singapore General Hospital. There were no injuries in the other two cases.

SCDF said that preliminary investigations have found that, for all three cases, the fires occurred while repairs were being carried out on the devices. The Straits Times understands that the owners may have been trying to repair or even modify the devices themselves.

SCDF added that personal mobility devices (PMDs) such as electric scooters have become increasingly popular in Singapore in recent years.

This has corresponded with a spike in fire incidents involving the devices.

From January to October this year, there were 38 cases of fires involving PMDs, up from 25 cases over the same period last year.

SCDF advised members of the public who suspect any fault in a device to avoid trying to repair it themselves.

Instead, they should go to the retailer to get the device inspected or repaired.