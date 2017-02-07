3 fatal accidents from driving against traffic in 3 years

There were three fatal accidents caused by drivers going against traffic in the last three years, said Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng in Parliament yesterday.

Three MPs had filed questions relating to drivers going against the flow of traffic, following a fatal accident along the Ayer Rajah Expressway last month and several reports of drivers travelling in the wrong direction.

Responding to a question from Ms Joan Pereira (Tanjong Pagar GRC) on how his ministry assesses the clarity of road signs, Mr Ng said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) refers to international standards when designing and installing road signs and markings.

He added that the LTA engages independent, specialist road safety engineers to review the clarity and effectiveness of road signs and markings for new roads, as well as conducts regular safety audits of existing roads.

Ms Pereira also wanted to know how the Transport Ministry decides if and when signs have to be installed or improved.

Mr Ng said the LTA reviews up to 24 roads annually based on accident trends. It also takes into account public feedback on specific roads.

Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Lee told the House that the penalties for driving dangerously against the flow of traffic are being evaluated, as part of a broader review of penalties under the Road Traffic Act.

Mr Seah Kian Peng (Marine Parade GRC) had asked if the maximum penalty for motorists who cause death by driving against the flow of traffic should be reviewed.

Mr Lee said his ministry will make an announcement when the review is completed.