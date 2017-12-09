3-car accident on CTE causes congestion along Ang Mo Kio stretch

SINGAPORE - A collision that appeared to involve three vehicles caused congestion along the Ang Mo Kio stretch of the Central Expressway (CTE) on Saturday morning (Dec 9).

Three vehicles, including a taxi, were seen on the first lane of the CTE, near the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit, around 10.15am.

The hood of the taxi was damaged, and so was the rear of a black vehicle in front of it.

A few people, including traffic police, were spotted beside the taxi.

The crash caused congestion along the CTE up to the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit, according to a tweet by the Land Transport Authority.

Accident on CTE (towards AYE) before AMK Ave 1 Exit with congestion till AMK Ave 5 Exit. Avoid lane 1 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) December 9, 2017

A check with the Singapore Civil Defence Force showed that the agency did not respond to the case.