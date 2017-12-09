3-car accident on CTE causes congestion along Ang Mo Kio stretch

SINGAPORE - A collision that appeared to involve three vehicles caused congestion along the Ang Mo Kio stretch of the Central Expressway (CTE) on Saturday morning (Dec 9).
Three vehicles, including a taxi, were seen on the first lane of the CTE, near the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 exit, around 10.15am.
The hood of the taxi was damaged, and so was the rear of a black vehicle in front of it.
A few people, including traffic police, were spotted beside the taxi.
The crash caused congestion along the CTE up to the Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 exit, according to a tweet by the Land Transport Authority.
A check with the Singapore Civil Defence Force showed that the agency did not respond to the case.