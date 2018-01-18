$2 million donated to setting up law school's scholarship scheme

SINGAPORE - A new scholarship for students passionate about criminal and family law was set up on Thursday (Jan 18) thanks to a $2 million donation to the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) School of Law.

The Irene Tan Liang Kheng Scholarship Award, which is bond-free and valued at $50,000, will be given to up to two SUSS School of Law students enrolled on the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Juris Doctor (JD) programmes each year starting from next year.

The money was donated by the estate of Irene Tan Liang Kheng.

The late Madam Tan was the widow of Mr Ong Tiong Tat, a close friend of the late Mr Koh Choon Joo, a lawyer and philanthropist who had bequeathed much of his wealth to various institutions. Mr Ong was the executor of Mr Koh's estate.

Applicants of the scholarship award should be Singapore Citizens with a monthly household income per capita of no more than $4,300 or other evidence of financial difficulties.

Other eligibility criteria include good academic results, participation in social or community work and a likelihood of practising family or criminal law.

Speaking at the donation ceremony at SUSS today, Mr Tan Hsuan Heng, nephew of Madam Tan and executor of her estate, said he hopes recipients will continue to uphold Madam Tan's generous spirit.

He said: "It is my desire that when they graduate, they (will) pay forward the kindness they received so that they can in turn create a culture of gratefulness, kindness and charity, to cultivate a society that cares for others."

President of SUSS Professor Cheong Hee Kiat said the School of Law, which received its first batch of students in January last year, was set up with "a specific purpose" to be tuned towards the practice of family and criminal law.

"It is not about the head only, it is about the heart - an orientation towards practice that will help families in trouble and criminals needing advocates for the due process of justice to be administered," he added.

The $2 million donation came from the proceeds of the sale of the bungalow belonging to Mr Ong and Madam Tan, which they inherited from Mr Koh.